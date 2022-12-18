Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 91,648 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

