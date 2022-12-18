Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 181.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 390,299 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.