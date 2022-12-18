Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $590.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $638.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

