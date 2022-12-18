Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

DPZ opened at $357.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.