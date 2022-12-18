Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 229,994 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 43.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $37.81 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

