Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,967 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after purchasing an additional 456,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AQUA opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.