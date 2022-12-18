Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,203 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community Bank System by 111.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

