Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 48,692 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,692 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

