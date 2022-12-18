Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,568,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

