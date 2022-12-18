Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 669,513 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,395,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

