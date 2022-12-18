Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 77,468 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 77,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.04 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

