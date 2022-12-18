Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,361.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,351.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,307.83. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $982.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

