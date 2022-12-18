First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,132 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 24.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 277.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 178,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

