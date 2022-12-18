First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $90,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

