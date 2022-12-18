First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

