First Hawaiian Bank Buys 148 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

