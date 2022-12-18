First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,105 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 73,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

