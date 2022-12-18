First Hawaiian Bank Buys 54 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.74.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

