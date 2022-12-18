First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $285.97 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

