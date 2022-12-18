First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,638 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 301,544 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

