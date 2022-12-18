First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,546,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 360,031 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after buying an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 450.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 241,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 197,520 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

