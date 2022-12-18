First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

