First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.5 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

