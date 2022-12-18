First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.