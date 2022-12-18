First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

