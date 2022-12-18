First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Avantor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,078,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 395,210 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

