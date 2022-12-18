First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

