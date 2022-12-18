First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amundi raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. Wedbush decreased their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

