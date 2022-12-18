First Hawaiian Bank Has $23.22 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

