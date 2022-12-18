First Hawaiian Bank Has $339,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after acquiring an additional 968,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 746,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.