First Hawaiian Bank Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,281,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueBlue Stock Up 2.8 %

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

