First Hawaiian Bank Has $394,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

