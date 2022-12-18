First Hawaiian Bank Has $487,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

