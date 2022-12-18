First Hawaiian Bank Has $519,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

