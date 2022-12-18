First Hawaiian Bank Has $525,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $156.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.98.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

