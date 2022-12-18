First Hawaiian Bank Has $540,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.