First Hawaiian Bank Has $563,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $22,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after buying an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

