First Hawaiian Bank Has $591,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Insider Activity

Vontier Stock Performance

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.