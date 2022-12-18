First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

