First Hawaiian Bank Invests $343,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NMI by 518.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 885,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 230,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.