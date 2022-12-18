First Hawaiian Bank Invests $343,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NMI by 518.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 885,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 230,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMI Price Performance
Shares of NMIH opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.
NMI Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
