First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $384,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $255,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Iridium Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.56 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.