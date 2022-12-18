First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $384,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $255,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.56 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

