First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 575,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.2 %

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

