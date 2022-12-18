First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 6,644 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

