First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 73 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

