First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $298.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.70. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

