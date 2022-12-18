First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.98.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

