First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.69. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

