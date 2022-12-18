First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,302 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,131,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,412 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18,164.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70,479 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -243.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

