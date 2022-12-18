First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,780 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.