First Hawaiian Bank Sells 19,275 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

